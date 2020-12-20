Recipe: Bobby Flay's Prime Rib of Beef
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The chef, restaurateur and cookbook author offers one easy-to-prepare option for the centerpiece of a "traditional" Christmas holiday dinner in a very untraditional year.
The chef, restaurateur and cookbook author offers one easy-to-prepare option for the centerpiece of a "traditional" Christmas holiday dinner in a very untraditional year.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bobby Flay American celebrity chef, restaurateur and reality television personality
Bobby Flay on creating a holiday meal fit for 2020As Christmas approaches and news of vaccines brings hope on the horizon, the chef and cookbook author suggests the way back to normalcy may be via our stoves.
CBS News
“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/20Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mo Rocca looks at the power of acts of kindness. Plus: Seth Doane interviews Sir Paul McCartney about his latest solo..
CBS News
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Nashville officials give update on Christmas blastNashville Mayor John Cooper, police chief John Drake and fire chief William Swann updated reporters Friday evening about 12 hours after a massive blast wounded..
CBS News
Colorful Christmas Carnival concludes in JandK's Patnitop
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31Published
Opera legend Andrea Bocelli on the healing powers of musicFor years, Andrea Bocelli has been providing hope and comfort through music, especially in a challenging year like 2020. His message for the holidays is: There..
CBS News
Choir returns to Notre Dame for first time since 2019 fireFor the first time since the Notre Dame cathedral was damaged in fire, a Christmas choir — this time wearing hard hats — rang in the holiday. The..
CBS News