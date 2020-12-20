Global  
 

Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Calls Splitting the NSA, Cybercom Disturbing

HNGN Sunday, 20 December 2020
Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Calls Splitting the NSA, Cybercom DisturbingThe suggested breakup of the National Security Agency (NSA) from Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) has been slammed by the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. It comes after the recent hack of major agencies and it does not follow the law .
