Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Calls Splitting the NSA, Cybercom Disturbing

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Defense officials look at splitting up NSA, CYBERCOM Top Defense officials are considering breaking the National Security Agency (NSA) away from the Cyber Command (CYBERCOM), a move that the chairman of the House...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



Pentagon Plan on Cyber Split Draws Strong Hill Criticism Chairman of House Armed Services Committee tells acting defense secretary he objects to way Pentagon is going about splitting off US Cyber Command from National...

VOA News 1 week ago



