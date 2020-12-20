Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Calls Splitting the NSA, Cybercom Disturbing
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The suggested breakup of the National Security Agency (NSA) from Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) has been slammed by the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. It comes after the recent hack of major agencies and it does not follow the law .
