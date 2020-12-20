Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Coronavirus Is Mutating. What Does That Mean for Us?

NYTimes.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Officials in Britain and South Africa claim new variants are more easily transmitted. There’s a lot more to the story, scientists say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News 01:27

 Italy has banned UK flights after it detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain. Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about the rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

South Africa: Uproar over violence against foreign truck drivers [Video]

South Africa: Uproar over violence against foreign truck drivers

President Cyril Ramaphosa's intervention sought in a violent campaign targeting foreign truck drivers after nearly 30 trucks were set alight and drivers shot in recent attacks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:26Published

Coronavirus in South Africa: Unravelling the mystery

 Antibody tests show that up to a third of South Africans may have contracted coronavirus during the first wave.
BBC News

Ireland and Scotland in same 2023 World Cup pool as South Africa

 Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the pool stages of the Rugby 2023 World Cup in France.
BBC News

Ambrose Dlamini: Eswatini's PM dies after testing positive for Covid-19

 The country's government says Ambrose Dlamini, 52, died in hospital in South Africa on Sunday.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

SD frontline workers get Pfizer vaccine, who's next? [Video]

SD frontline workers get Pfizer vaccine, who's next?

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:04Published
Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain [Video]

Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain

Countries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
The Conservative Party in 2020 [Video]

The Conservative Party in 2020

The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published