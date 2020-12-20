Global  
 

Paul McCartney on creating "McCartney III" in lockdown, and remembering John Lennon

CBS News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The former Beatle has spent the pandemic writing new music for his latest solo album, on which the 78-year-old not only served as producer but also played nearly every instrument.
Ringo Starr Will Release Five-Song Quarantine Album

Ringo Starr Will Release Five-Song Quarantine Album

 Ringo Starr is releasing a new album, titled "Zoom In. CNN reports the album will feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Finneas. The album will feature five songs. The former Beatles drummer recorded the album at his home studio due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he worked...

Paul McCartney on creating his new solo album "McCartney III"

 While he was in pandemic lockdown, Sir Paul McCartney was writing new music for his latest solo album, "McCartney III," on which the 78-year-old not only served..
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/20

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mo Rocca looks at the power of acts of kindness. Plus: Seth Doane interviews Sir Paul McCartney about his latest solo..
From 1991: Paul McCartney on his "Liverpool Oratorio"

 He's written hundreds of songs, as a Beatle, as the frontman of Wings, and as a solo performer. But Paul McCartney faced new challenges when he was commissioned..
Paul McCartney doesn't expect Glastonbury 2021 to go ahead

Paul McCartney doesn't expect Glastonbury 2021 to go ahead

Paul McCartney doesn't expect Britain's Glastonbury Festival to go ahead next year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Paul McCartney carries the legacy on

 Former Beatle talks to CBS News about his ever-present past and his collaboration with John Lennon
Chris Cornell's family release posthumous covers album

 The album includes the former Soundgarden frontman's covers of songs by Prince and John Lennon.
Chris Cornell covers John Lennon on new posthumous album; his widow reflects on his legacy

 Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, who died in 2017, has a new posthumous album out Friday, featuring covers of Janis Joplin, Prince and more.
Eminem surprise album, Paul McCartney's new LP and Alicia Keys highlight New Music Friday

Eminem surprise album, Paul McCartney's new LP and Alicia Keys highlight New Music Friday

Eminem surprises fans in 2020 once again with "Music to Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition)." Also out: Paul McCartney's new LP, "McCartney III."

Sir Paul McCartney wants coronavirus vaccine

Sir Paul McCartney wants coronavirus vaccine

Sir Paul McCartney wants coronavirus vaccine

John Lennon honoured by former bandmates on 40th anniversary of his death

John Lennon honoured by former bandmates on 40th anniversary of his death

John Lennon has been remembered by former Beatles bandmates Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr on the 40th anniversary of his death on Tuesday (08.12.20).

