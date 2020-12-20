Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul McCartney on creating his new solo album "McCartney III"

CBS News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
While he was in pandemic lockdown, Sir Paul McCartney was writing new music for his latest solo album, "McCartney III," on which the 78-year-old not only served as songwriter and producer but also played nearly every instrument. Correspondent Seth Doane talked with McCartney about the former Beatle's "rockdown," and his songwriting relationship with John Lennon, who was killed 40 years ago this month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Ringo Starr Will Release Five-Song Quarantine Album

Ringo Starr Will Release Five-Song Quarantine Album 00:34

 Ringo Starr is releasing a new album, titled "Zoom In. CNN reports the album will feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Finneas. The album will feature five songs. The former Beatles drummer recorded the album at his home studio due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he worked...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney English singer-songwriter and musician, bass guitarist of the Beatles

Paul McCartney on creating "McCartney III" in lockdown, and remembering John Lennon

 The former Beatle has spent the pandemic writing new music for his latest solo album, on which the 78-year-old not only served as producer but also played nearly..
CBS News

“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/20

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mo Rocca looks at the power of acts of kindness. Plus: Seth Doane interviews Sir Paul McCartney about his latest solo..
CBS News

From 1991: Paul McCartney on his "Liverpool Oratorio"

 He's written hundreds of songs, as a Beatle, as the frontman of Wings, and as a solo performer. But Paul McCartney faced new challenges when he was commissioned..
CBS News
Paul McCartney doesn't expect Glastonbury 2021 to go ahead [Video]

Paul McCartney doesn't expect Glastonbury 2021 to go ahead

Paul McCartney doesn't expect Britain's Glastonbury Festival to go ahead next year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Seth Doane Seth Doane


John Lennon John Lennon English singer-songwriter; founding member of the Beatles

Paul McCartney carries the legacy on

 Former Beatle talks to CBS News about his ever-present past and his collaboration with John Lennon
CBS News

Chris Cornell's family release posthumous covers album

 The album includes the former Soundgarden frontman's covers of songs by Prince and John Lennon.
BBC News

Chris Cornell covers John Lennon on new posthumous album; his widow reflects on his legacy

 Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, who died in 2017, has a new posthumous album out Friday, featuring covers of Janis Joplin, Prince and more.
USATODAY.com

The Beatles The Beatles English rock band

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Paul McCartney has learned to 'enjoy' being famous [Video]

Sir Paul McCartney has learned to 'enjoy' being famous

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted he has come to "enjoy" being ultra famous and tends not to focus on the "non great moments".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:50Published
Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In' [Video]

Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In'

Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In' . The former Beatles drummer recorded the album amid the COVID-19 pandemic between April and October. Starr turned his guest house into a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Eminem surprise album, Paul McCartney's new LP and Alicia Keys highlight New Music Friday [Video]

Eminem surprise album, Paul McCartney's new LP and Alicia Keys highlight New Music Friday

Eminem surprises fans in 2020 once again with "Music to Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition)." Also out: Paul McCartney's new LP, "McCartney III."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Paul McCartney on creating his new solo album "McCartney III"

 While he was in pandemic lockdown, Sir Paul McCartney was writing new music for his latest solo album, "McCartney III," on which the 78-year-old not only served...
CBS News