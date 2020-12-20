Paul McCartney on creating his new solo album "McCartney III"
While he was in pandemic lockdown, Sir Paul McCartney was writing new music for his latest solo album, "McCartney III," on which the 78-year-old not only served as songwriter and producer but also played nearly every instrument. Correspondent Seth Doane talked with McCartney about the former Beatle's "rockdown," and his songwriting relationship with John Lennon, who was killed 40 years ago this month.
The Beatles English rock band
