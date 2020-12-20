"Feliz Navidad" with José Feliciano and Young People's Chorus of NYC
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
In a special performance for "Sunday Morning," singer-songwriter José Feliciano and the Young People's Chorus of New York City present Feliciano's classic yuletide song, "Feliz Navidad."
In a special performance for "Sunday Morning," singer-songwriter José Feliciano and the Young People's Chorus of New York City present Feliciano's classic yuletide song, "Feliz Navidad."
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
José Feliciano Puerto Rican guitarist, singer and composer
“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/20Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mo Rocca looks at the power of acts of kindness. Plus: Seth Doane interviews Sir Paul McCartney about his latest solo..
CBS News
José Feliciano wishes you "Feliz Navidad"From a career that has lasted more than half a century, singer and guitar virtuoso José Feliciano is perhaps best known for his timeless Christmas classic,..
CBS News
“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/13Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Jim Axelrod talks with "Humans of New York" photographer Brandon Stanton about his book of international portraits...
CBS News
New York City Most populous city in the United States
Video shows NYC Republicans dancing at maskless holiday party"COVID conga lines are not smart," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said of the party that was held amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
Truck filled with propane tanks crashes in NYCCell phone video shows flames rising over a New York City highway Tuesday after a truck reportedly carrying a load of propane tanks crashed. (Dec. 22)
USATODAY.com
Iconic NY toy store invites family for sleepoverNew York's FAO Schwarz toy store opened its doors this week for one family's once-in-a-lifetime sleepover. The store built a bedroom, living room and dining..
USATODAY.com
Truck carrying propane tanks flips, explodes into fireball on New York City expresswayFDNY said the fire occurred around midnight Tuesday and more than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze on the Long Island Expressway.
USATODAY.com
Truck with 300 propane tanks flipped over and burst into flames in Queens, New YorkA truck carrying roughly 300 propane tanks flipped and burst into flames on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, New York.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources