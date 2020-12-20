Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Feliz Navidad" with José Feliciano and Young People's Chorus of NYC

CBS News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
In a special performance for "Sunday Morning," singer-songwriter José Feliciano and the Young People's Chorus of New York City present Feliciano's classic yuletide song, "Feliz Navidad."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

José Feliciano José Feliciano Puerto Rican guitarist, singer and composer

“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/20

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mo Rocca looks at the power of acts of kindness. Plus: Seth Doane interviews Sir Paul McCartney about his latest solo..
CBS News

José Feliciano wishes you "Feliz Navidad"

 From a career that has lasted more than half a century, singer and guitar virtuoso José Feliciano is perhaps best known for his timeless Christmas classic,..
CBS News

“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/13

 Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Jim Axelrod talks with "Humans of New York" photographer Brandon Stanton about his book of international portraits...
CBS News

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Video shows NYC Republicans dancing at maskless holiday party

 "COVID conga lines are not smart," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said of the party that was held amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Truck filled with propane tanks crashes in NYC

 Cell phone video shows flames rising over a New York City highway Tuesday after a truck reportedly carrying a load of propane tanks crashed. (Dec. 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Iconic NY toy store invites family for sleepover

 New York's FAO Schwarz toy store opened its doors this week for one family's once-in-a-lifetime sleepover. The store built a bedroom, living room and dining..
USATODAY.com

Truck carrying propane tanks flips, explodes into fireball on New York City expressway

 FDNY said the fire occurred around midnight Tuesday and more than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze on the Long Island Expressway.
USATODAY.com

Truck with 300 propane tanks flipped over and burst into flames in Queens, New York

 A truck carrying roughly 300 propane tanks flipped and burst into flames on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, New York.
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Hospital nurses in New York strike over inadequate staffing amid coronavirus

 (Natural News) Nurses at the privately-owned Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in New York went on strike on Tuesday, Dec. 8, demanding more staff and better...
NaturalNews.com

The New York Times’ crossword can now haunt your living room in augmented reality

The New York Times’ crossword can now haunt your living room in augmented reality I’ve done it. | New York Times A miniature New York Times crossword can now float above your couch, courtesy of an augmented reality effect available on the...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchengadget

Village Voice Set For 2021 Comeback Under Controversial New Owner

Village Voice Set For 2021 Comeback Under Controversial New Owner Iconic New York alt-weekly The Village Voice, which shut down in 2018, will be coming back in early 2021, according to a report Tuesday in the New York Times....
Mediaite Also reported by •Just Jared