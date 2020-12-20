Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cosmic Phenomenon Alert: Jupiter And Saturn Form "Great Conjunction" For First Time In Nearly 400 Years

Gothamist Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Cosmic Phenomenon Alert: Jupiter And Saturn Form Great Conjunction For First Time In Nearly 400 YearsA rendering of the Great Conjunction

“No person currently alive has ever seen Jupiter and Saturn, the two largest planets in our solar system ever, this close to one another in the sky." [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event 02:27

 On December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years! WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry releases surprise Cosmic Energy EP [Video]

Katy Perry releases surprise Cosmic Energy EP

Katy Perry surprised fans by dropping a new EP on Thursday evening and she made her Cosmic Energy collection available on streaming and download sites ahead of Monday night’s Great Conjunction when..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21 [Video]

The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21

On December 21, a rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn is projected to take place. According to Allure, the out of this world event is also known as a Great Conjunction. It has become known..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Jupiter And Saturn To Come Together For Rare ‘Great Conjunction’ [Video]

Jupiter And Saturn To Come Together For Rare ‘Great Conjunction’

If you’ve looked up on a clear night lately you may have noticed two bright planets - Jupiter and Saturn - side-by-side in the sky. But this year’s view is extra rare, Meteorologist Mike..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

For the first time in 800 years, you can watch a “great conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn

For the first time in 800 years, you can watch a “great conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn
Vox