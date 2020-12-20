Dolphins Eliminate Patriots From Playoff Race With 22-12 Win
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed and veteran Matt Breida combined for 208 yards rushing Sunday to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 22-12 victory over the New England Patriots, who were eliminated from playoff contention, ending their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive postseason appearances.
