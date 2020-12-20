Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress Strikes Long-Sought Stimulus Deal to Provide $900 Billion in Aid

NYTimes.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Leaders said they had an agreement on a pandemic aid plan including payments to Americans, jobless benefits and funds for businesses and vaccine distribution, but the timing of final votes was unclear.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears 01:49

 [NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Trump Incentives for Signing Peace Accords With Israel Could Be at Risk

 Diplomatic sweeteners for joining the Abraham Accords that were offered to Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates could be rejected by Congress or reversed..
NYTimes.com

Starting Sunday, cable companies can no longer ‘rent’ you the router you already own

 Is your internet service provider charging you every month for the cable modem or router that you purchased with your own money? Or, perhaps, have you never..
The Verge

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Jim Gaffigan's 2020 waitlist

 As Americans wait for a physical and metaphorical shot in the arm, the comedian notes the many ways this year has been one long waiting game for something..
CBS News

Americans Scraping By Say They Fear a Second Stimulus Won’t Be Enough

 A proposed package includes $600 checks for individuals, but some facing overdue rent and stacks of bills say the money would make only a small dent.
NYTimes.com

The Atlantic reports the next 6 months "will be vaccine purgatory"

 Many more Americans could soon be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the FDA has given Moderna's vaccine emergency use authorization. Sarah Zhang, a staff..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal [Video]

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said an "agreement appears to be close at hand" and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to not leave Washington until a deal is "done" as they..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal [Video]

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:47Published
Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief [Video]

Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief

The COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it. Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

US clears Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

 The United States on Friday authorised Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for six million doses of a second vaccine to soon begin...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBS NewsSeattlePI.comDNAThe VergeCTV NewsNewsmaxMENAFN.com

US political leaders, including Biden, line up for early vaccine

 Several senior US officials including Vice President Mike Pence got early COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, contrasting with Europe, where two leaders were...
Mid-Day

A growing number of US officials are sharing photos receiving the coronavirus vaccine to encourage Americans to get vaccinated

 Lawmakers have early access to the vaccine due to 'continuity of government' protocols, but it won't be available to most Americans until next year.
Business Insider