Congress Strikes Long-Sought Stimulus Deal to Provide $900 Billion in Aid

Diplomatic sweeteners for joining the Abraham Accords that were offered to Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates could be rejected by Congress or reversed..

Is your internet service provider charging you every month for the cable modem or router that you purchased with your own money? Or, perhaps, have you never..

As Americans wait for a physical and metaphorical shot in the arm, the comedian notes the many ways this year has been one long waiting game for something..

A proposed package includes $600 checks for individuals, but some facing overdue rent and stacks of bills say the money would make only a small dent.

Many more Americans could soon be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the FDA has given Moderna's vaccine emergency use authorization. Sarah Zhang, a staff..

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said an "agreement appears to be close at hand" and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to not leave Washington until a deal is "done" as they.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57 Published 3 days ago

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal



U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47 Published 4 days ago