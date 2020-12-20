Congress Strikes Long-Sought Stimulus Deal to Provide $900 Billion in Aid
Leaders said they had an agreement on a pandemic aid plan including payments to Americans, jobless benefits and funds for businesses and vaccine distribution, but the timing of final votes was unclear.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Trump Incentives for Signing Peace Accords With Israel Could Be at RiskDiplomatic sweeteners for joining the Abraham Accords that were offered to Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates could be rejected by Congress or reversed..
NYTimes.com
Starting Sunday, cable companies can no longer ‘rent’ you the router you already ownIs your internet service provider charging you every month for the cable modem or router that you purchased with your own money? Or, perhaps, have you never..
The Verge
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Jim Gaffigan's 2020 waitlistAs Americans wait for a physical and metaphorical shot in the arm, the comedian notes the many ways this year has been one long waiting game for something..
CBS News
Americans Scraping By Say They Fear a Second Stimulus Won’t Be EnoughA proposed package includes $600 checks for individuals, but some facing overdue rent and stacks of bills say the money would make only a small dent.
NYTimes.com
The Atlantic reports the next 6 months "will be vaccine purgatory"Many more Americans could soon be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the FDA has given Moderna's vaccine emergency use authorization. Sarah Zhang, a staff..
CBS News
