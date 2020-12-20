Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congressional leaders reach agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

CBS News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Democrats and Republicans have "finalized a deal" on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. It's unclear when they will vote on it, although the government is set to shutdown if a deal is not reached by midnight. Chip Reid has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments

Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments 01:43

 Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday. Jeremy Chen reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Lawmakers reach 'bipartisan breakthrough,' announce $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal, will vote next

 Republicans and Democrats fought for months over the type of relief needed to weather a pandemic that has killed more than 317,000 in the USA.
USATODAY.com

Tim Kaine denounces Georgia Senators Loeffler and Perdue

 Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, is now campaigning on behalf of Democrats in Georgia's Senate runoff. He joins..
CBS News

A Conservative Justice in Wisconsin Says He Followed the Law, Not the Politics

 Like officials in Arizona and Georgia, Justice Brian Hagedorn is a longtime Republican who is now under fire for ruling against President Trump’s challenges to..
NYTimes.com
Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears [Video]

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump questions Russian involvement in hacking [Video]

Trump questions Russian involvement in hacking

U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign, and questioned whether Russia was to blame. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Chip Reid Chip Reid American journalist

Trump signs two-day spending bill, narrowly avoiding federal shutdown

 President Trump signed a stopgap spending bill Friday night, aimed at extending a midnight deadline to keep the federal government funded and avoid a shutdown...
CBS News

"Season of Giving": Teacher saves custodian's life with kidney donation

 A school custodian was in need of kidney transplant. Taking her father's advice, a teacher donated hers. Chip Reid shares the good news in our holiday series..
CBS News

Trump continues to overturn election results ahead Electoral College vote

 On Monday, the Electoral College will cast their votes to elect Joe Biden to the presidency, but President Trump is still insisting that he's not done fighting..
CBS News

Trump attacks Republicans while attending Army-Navy football game

 While attending the Army-Navy football game this Saturday, President Trump tweeted attacks against fellow Republicans and allies who urge the President to accept..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Biden Weighs In On Congressional Republicans Refusal To Accept Election Victory, Trump Encourages Them To Fight [Video]

Biden Weighs In On Congressional Republicans Refusal To Accept Election Victory, Trump Encourages Them To Fight

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on how lawmakers are working towards a funding bill and COVID-19 relief package. Also, the latest on President-Elect Biden's on Congressional Republicans refusal to accept..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published
Lawmakers Continue Negotiations On $900M COVID Relief Package [Video]

Lawmakers Continue Negotiations On $900M COVID Relief Package

Michael George reports on continuing negotiations in Congress to pass a new COVID stimulus package (12-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published
Congress Working Toward COVID-19 Relief Package [Video]

Congress Working Toward COVID-19 Relief Package

Congressional leaders say they are close to agreeing on a new COVID-19 relief package, but a critical deadline is approaching. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Republicans, Democrats reach compromise over Covid-19 stimulus package

 They overcame a major hurdle over the Federal Reserve's lending power.
Upworthy

Rift Between Georgia Republicans Grows As Runoff Elections Approach

 President Trump's pressure campaign against officials in Georgia has caused a major rift within the Republican party. It could have major implications if the...
NPR

Coronavirus aid talks are just a preview of the stupidest political argument we will have in 2021

 No Republicans, we do not have to worry about the deficit in the middle of a global pandemic and economic recession. Please sit down.
Business Insider