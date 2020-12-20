Congressional leaders reach agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package
Democrats and Republicans have "finalized a deal" on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. It's unclear when they will vote on it, although the government is set to shutdown if a deal is not reached by midnight. Chip Reid has the latest.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Lawmakers reach 'bipartisan breakthrough,' announce $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal, will vote nextRepublicans and Democrats fought for months over the type of relief needed to weather a pandemic that has killed more than 317,000 in the USA.
USATODAY.com
Tim Kaine denounces Georgia Senators Loeffler and PerdueVirginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, is now campaigning on behalf of Democrats in Georgia's Senate runoff. He joins..
CBS News
A Conservative Justice in Wisconsin Says He Followed the Law, Not the PoliticsLike officials in Arizona and Georgia, Justice Brian Hagedorn is a longtime Republican who is now under fire for ruling against President Trump’s challenges to..
NYTimes.com
Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump questions Russian involvement in hacking
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
Chip Reid American journalist
Trump signs two-day spending bill, narrowly avoiding federal shutdownPresident Trump signed a stopgap spending bill Friday night, aimed at extending a midnight deadline to keep the federal government funded and avoid a shutdown...
CBS News
"Season of Giving": Teacher saves custodian's life with kidney donationA school custodian was in need of kidney transplant. Taking her father's advice, a teacher donated hers. Chip Reid shares the good news in our holiday series..
CBS News
Trump continues to overturn election results ahead Electoral College voteOn Monday, the Electoral College will cast their votes to elect Joe Biden to the presidency, but President Trump is still insisting that he's not done fighting..
CBS News
Trump attacks Republicans while attending Army-Navy football gameWhile attending the Army-Navy football game this Saturday, President Trump tweeted attacks against fellow Republicans and allies who urge the President to accept..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources