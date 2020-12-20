New strain of COVID-19 identified in the U.K.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a trade deal between the E.U. and U.K. is closer than ever. CBS News senior foreign correspondent..

Vaccinations have already begun in the U.K. for nearly a week as 400,000 elderly people and frontline medical staff were vaccinated first. Elizabeth Palmer..

CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the global toll of the coronavirus pandemic and the latest on the vaccine in the..

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London



After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new..

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain



Italy, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands are among countries to have banned flights from the UK, in a bid to limit the spread of a new coronavirus strain.