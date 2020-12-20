Global  
 

New strain of COVID-19 identified in the U.K.

CBS News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The British government has warned that a new strain of the coronavirus is "out of control." In response, several European countries are now restricting travel to the U.K. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs 01:54

 [NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

