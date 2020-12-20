New strain of COVID-19 identified in the U.K.
The British government has warned that a new strain of the coronavirus is "out of control." In response, several European countries are now restricting travel to the U.K. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Elizabeth Palmer Canadian television journalist
U.K. and European leaders say they're inching toward a Brexit trade dealEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a trade deal between the E.U. and U.K. is closer than ever. CBS News senior foreign correspondent..
CBS News
Thousands receive first round of coronavirus vaccinations in BritainVaccinations have already begun in the U.K. for nearly a week as 400,000 elderly people and frontline medical staff were vaccinated first. Elizabeth Palmer..
CBS News
British receive first round of coronavirus vaccine as thousands injectedCBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the global toll of the coronavirus pandemic and the latest on the vaccine in the..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources