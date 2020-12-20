Global  
 

Ariana Grande Announces Engagement to Dalton Gomez

NYTimes.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The pop star shared the news of her engagement to the Los Angeles real estate agent on Instagram, writing, “forever n then some.”
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged, 'Forever n Then Some'

 Ariana Grande is ready to say "I do" again -- this time, she's set to get married to a relatively new lover who's low-key ... but who has clearly stolen her..
TMZ.com

Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez: 'forever n then some'

 Ariana Grande is engaged! The pop star debuted a huge ring on Instagram Sunday while cozying up to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
USATODAY.com
Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information [Video]

Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information

Photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced the launch of two new features to help combat Covid-19 misinformation: users in areas with surging cases will see a link to their local health authority at the top of their feed and anyone searching for vaccine information will also be directed to credible health sources. According to The Verge, these measures will be taken in addition to the social network blocking hashtags that contain vaccine misinformation, which also got a mention in announcement tweets. The following features have been rolled out after several companies took steps to keep coronavirus misinformation from spreading at a vital time for the US, as health institutions struggle with record hospitalisations and the first of the approved Covid-19 vaccines start to roll out. As reported by The Verge, Facebook, Instagram's parent company has rolled out its own misinformation-combating feature, sending users notifications if they have interacted with posts that contain it.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez! [Video]

Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez!

Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, less than a year after they started dating in January this year.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:16Published
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Past Heartbreak And Growth [Video]

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Past Heartbreak And Growth

Selena Gomez opens up about past heartbreak and growth. Plus, Cazzie David reveals her initial reaction to Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande engagement.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:21Published
Mariah Carey Announces 'Magical Christmas Special' With Ariana Grande & More | Billboard News [Video]

Mariah Carey Announces 'Magical Christmas Special' With Ariana Grande & More | Billboard News

Mariah Carey Announces 'Magical Christmas Special' With Ariana Grande & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:29Published

Mac Miller + Big Sean’s Ex Ariana Grande Engaged To Luxury Real Estate Agent

Mac Miller + Big Sean’s Ex Ariana Grande Engaged To Luxury Real Estate Agent Pop superstar Ariana Grande is “this” close to being permanently off the market. The popular singer and former girlfriend to late rapper Mac Miller and...
SOHH Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.com

Ariana Grande's Mom Joan & Brother Frankie Are Over the Moon About Her Engagement To Dalton Gomez

 Ariana Grande has been getting a lot of congratulatory messages from a lot of notable people after announcing her engagement to real estate agent Dalton Gomez...
Just Jared