Ariana Grande Announces Engagement to Dalton Gomez
The pop star shared the news of her engagement to the Los Angeles real estate agent on Instagram, writing, “forever n then some.”
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles City in California
Spreading some fairy magicWhen Kelly Kenney discovered a fairy garden in her Los Angeles neighborhood, she decided that the child who created it deserved a visit from a real-life fairy..
CBS News
United Helps to Contact Passengers After Possible Covid 19-Related Death on FlightThe flight, United 591 from Orlando to Los Angeles, was diverted to New Orleans on Monday after a passenger had a medical emergency on board.
NYTimes.com
What It Was Like to Participate in a Covid-19 Vaccine TrialFriday: We spoke with one Los Angeles nurse about why she volunteered for the Pfizer-BioNTech clinical trial.
NYTimes.com
Los Angeles mayor says daughter, 9, has COVID-19Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that his nine-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19, and that he and his wife are quarantining at..
USATODAY.com
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged, 'Forever n Then Some'Ariana Grande is ready to say "I do" again -- this time, she's set to get married to a relatively new lover who's low-key ... but who has clearly stolen her..
TMZ.com
Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez: 'forever n then some'Ariana Grande is engaged! The pop star debuted a huge ring on Instagram Sunday while cozying up to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
USATODAY.com
Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources