Trump Administration Is Criticized Over Proposal to Split Cyberoperations Leadership

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions National Security Agency U.S. signals intelligence organization Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval in connection with defamation case



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologised to NSA's son Vivek Doval on December 19. Ramesh's apology comes after Vivek Doval filed defamation case against him. Speaking on this Junior Doval said that he has accepted an apology against Jairam Ramesh but criminal case against Caravan magazine will continue. "Jairam Ramesh has given an apology, and we have accepted it. The criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue," said Vivek Doval, son of NSA Ajit Doval, in Delhi. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published now Pakistan Foreign Minister alleges 'India planning surgical strike'



2016's surgical strike continues to haunt Pakistan. Pakistan has claimed that "India is planning surgical strike to divert attention from its 'domestic troubles'". Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi claimed that Islamabad has 'credible inputs'. Qureshi's made startling claims during press conference in Abu Dhabi on December 18. "An important development has cropped up [...] I've learned through our intelligence forces [...] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Pakistan's news outlet Dawn quoted Qureshi. NSA to Pakistan Prime Minister in a series of tweets echoed with Pakistan Foreign Minister. Foreign Minister's comments come amid frequent ceasefire violations by his country. His claims come days after two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district by the Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan. Qureshi made similar claims in April 2019 when he had said Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India will attack. In 2016, days after Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army conducted a surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and destroyed launch pads completely, killing many terrorists. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published now

United States Cyber Command Unified combatant command of the United States Armed Forces responsible for cyber operations

Related videos from verified sources White House Continues Bloodletting At DHS



The Trump administration has forced two senior officials in the Department of Homeland Security to resign. CNN reports it's the latest losses in a purge of the civilian arm of the US government's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on November 12, 2020