Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

Denver Post Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Congress On Verge Of Passing New COVID Relief Bill

Congress On Verge Of Passing New COVID Relief Bill 01:57

 CBS4's Michael George shares the latest.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Romney: Congress will pass covid relief by Christmas [Video]

Romney: Congress will pass covid relief by Christmas

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Congress has resolved the biggest sticking points in the negotiations to pass a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 10:58Published
Congress clears way for relief vote [Video]

Congress clears way for relief vote

Congress worked into the night Saturday to clear the way for a COVID-19 relief package vote.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:47Published
Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments [Video]

Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments

Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress appears to be near deal on government funding and COVID relief package

 Congress appears to be inching closer to a COVID relief and government funding deal as a Friday deadline approaches. House and Senate leaders will resume...
CBS News