Cuomo: UK's COVID-19 mutation 'is on a plane to JFK' without testing Monday, 21 December 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called it "reprehensible" and "grossly negligent" to allow UK travelers to fly into JFK Airport without being tested despite a contagious new mutation of the coronavirus shutting down London. 👓 View full article

