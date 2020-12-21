Global  
 

Cuomo: UK’s COVID-19 mutation ‘is on a plane to JFK’ without testing

FOXNews.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called it "reprehensible" and "grossly negligent" to allow UK travelers to fly into JFK Airport without being tested despite a contagious new mutation of the coronavirus shutting down London.
