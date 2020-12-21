Today in History for December 21st
Highlights of this day in history: Pilgrims land in Plymouth Massachusetts; Pan Am flight 747 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland; Apollo 8 lifts off on first manned mission to the Moon; Actress Jane Fonda is born. (Dec. 21)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jane Fonda American actress and activist
Jane Fonda and Michelle Yeoh named among BBC's 100 Women of 2020
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Pan Am 1927-1991 airline in the United States, former primary international carrier
New Lockerbie bombing charges expected, 32 years after Pan Am attack that killed 270U.S. prosecutors are expected to unseal new charges next week against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, that..
USATODAY.com
U.S. Said to Be Near Charges for Another Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie BombingThe attack on Pan Am flight 103 killed 270 people, including 189 Americans.
NYTimes.com
Lockerbie: Appeal to posthumously clear the man convicted of 1988 bombing gets underway
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 04:22Published
Lockerbie Human settlement in Scotland
Lockerbie bomber appeal begins at Scotland’s High Court
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:57Published
Plymouth, Massachusetts Town in Massachusetts, United States
Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:02Published
Christmas rules tightened for millions in UKThe relaxation of rules for mixing is cut from five days to Christmas Day in England, Scotland and Wales - and scrapped completely for much of south-east..
BBC News
Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?Coronavirus restrictions for socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
BBC News
Michael Chopra on gambling addiction
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Apollo 8 First crewed space mission to orbit the Moon
Moon Earth's natural satellite
Trump admin sets space agenda for future missions on use of nuclear powerThe Donald Trump administration on Wednesday issued a new space policy directive for the use of nuclear power and propulsion in space. Known as Space Policy..
WorldNews
China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:51Published
Moon samples to be transported to Beijing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
A Canadian astronaut will fly around the Moon on the first crewed mission of NASA’s new rocketOne of Canada’s astronauts will be sent around the Moon as part of a partnership between NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA announced today. The..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources