Today in History for December 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Pilgrims land in Plymouth Massachusetts; Pan Am flight 747 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland; Apollo 8 lifts off on first...

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in 2023 Montreal (AFP) Dec 16, 2020 A Canadian astronaut will take part in a lunar mission for the first time in 2023, as part of the NASA-led Artemis project, the...

Space Daily 4 days ago Also reported by • The Verge

