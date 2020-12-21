Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History for December 21st

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Pilgrims land in Plymouth Massachusetts; Pan Am flight 747 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland; Apollo 8 lifts off on first manned mission to the Moon; Actress Jane Fonda is born. (Dec. 21)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: This Day in History: Slavery Is Abolished in America

This Day in History: Slavery Is Abolished in America 00:54

 This Day in History:, Slavery Is Abolished in America. December 18, 1865. The 13th Amendment was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution. It ensures that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude … shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jane Fonda Jane Fonda American actress and activist

Jane Fonda and Michelle Yeoh named among BBC's 100 Women of 2020 [Video]

Jane Fonda and Michelle Yeoh named among BBC's 100 Women of 2020

Jane Fonda and Michelle Yeoh have been included in the BBC's list of 100 female leaders, activists, scientists, and creatives who are the most influential women of 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Pan Am Pan Am 1927-1991 airline in the United States, former primary international carrier

New Lockerbie bombing charges expected, 32 years after Pan Am attack that killed 270

 U.S. prosecutors are expected to unseal new charges next week against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, that..
USATODAY.com

U.S. Said to Be Near Charges for Another Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie Bombing

 The attack on Pan Am flight 103 killed 270 people, including 189 Americans.
NYTimes.com
Lockerbie: Appeal to posthumously clear the man convicted of 1988 bombing gets underway [Video]

Lockerbie: Appeal to posthumously clear the man convicted of 1988 bombing gets underway

Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for the 1988 murder of the 270 passengers and crew of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockervie. He died in 2012.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:22Published

Lockerbie Lockerbie Human settlement in Scotland

Lockerbie bomber appeal begins at Scotland’s High Court [Video]

Lockerbie bomber appeal begins at Scotland’s High Court

Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, who died in 2012, was found guilty but his family have made a posthumous appeal against his conviction.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published

Plymouth, Massachusetts Plymouth, Massachusetts Town in Massachusetts, United States


Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed [Video]

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of restrictions for lateDecember has been severely curtailed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Christmas rules tightened for millions in UK

 The relaxation of rules for mixing is cut from five days to Christmas Day in England, Scotland and Wales - and scrapped completely for much of south-east..
BBC News

Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

 Coronavirus restrictions for socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
BBC News
Michael Chopra on gambling addiction [Video]

Michael Chopra on gambling addiction

Former Premier League striker Michael Chopra talks about his gamblingaddiction and the TalkBanStop campaign he is heading up. The 36-year-old’scareer took him from his hometown club Newcastle to the likes of Cardiff,Sunderland and Ipswich, along with pitstops in India and Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Apollo 8 Apollo 8 First crewed space mission to orbit the Moon


Moon Moon Earth's natural satellite

Trump admin sets space agenda for future missions on use of nuclear power

 The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday issued a new space policy directive for the use of nuclear power and propulsion in space. Known as Space Policy..
WorldNews
China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks [Video]

China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks

China becomes only the third country to have retrieved samples from the Moon following the US and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 70s.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published
Moon samples to be transported to Beijing [Video]

Moon samples to be transported to Beijing

A Chinese lunar capsule that returned to Earth on Thursday with fresh samplesfrom the Moon will be transported to Beijing by air, the Chinese statebroadcaster reported.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

A Canadian astronaut will fly around the Moon on the first crewed mission of NASA’s new rocket

 One of Canada’s astronauts will be sent around the Moon as part of a partnership between NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA announced today. The..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Elvis Presley Is Drafted (Dec. 20) [Video]

This Day in History: Elvis Presley Is Drafted (Dec. 20)

This Day in History:, Elvis Presley Is Drafted. December 20, 1957. Elvis received his draft notice at his mansion, Graceland, in Memphis, TN. Despite outcry from his fans, he was sworn in as an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
This Day in History: President Clinton Is Impeached (Dec. 19) [Video]

This Day in History: President Clinton Is Impeached (Dec. 19)

This Day in History:, President Clinton Is Impeached. December 19, 1998. The House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton. Clinton had been charged..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published
This Day in History: The First Airplane Flies [Video]

This Day in History: The First Airplane Flies

This Day in History:, The First Airplane Flies. December 17, 1903. Brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright made the first successful flight of a self-propelled, heavier-than-air aircraft. The event..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for December 21st

 Highlights of this day in history: Pilgrims land in Plymouth Massachusetts; Pan Am flight 747 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland; Apollo 8 lifts off on first...
USATODAY.com

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in 2023

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in 2023 Montreal (AFP) Dec 16, 2020 A Canadian astronaut will take part in a lunar mission for the first time in 2023, as part of the NASA-led Artemis project, the...
Space Daily Also reported by •The Verge

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

 The mission landed on the moon earlier this month and collected about 2 kg of samples.
Hindu Also reported by •BBC NewsIndian ExpressSpace DailyBusiness Insider