12/20/2020: An End in Sight, Justice Defenders, Built by Angels

Can't force people to take COVID vaccine if they don't want it: Harsh Vardhan



On being asked if COVID-19 vaccination will be voluntary or mandatory, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said government will address the issue of vaccine hesitancy but if anyone decides not to take it, we can't force them. He said, "Our effort is that everyone in our priority list takes COVID vaccine. We will address the issue of vaccine hesitancy. But if anyone decides not to take it, we can't force them."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published now