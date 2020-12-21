Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

12/20/2020: An End in Sight, Justice Defenders, Built by Angels

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was developed; Then, inside the organization helping prisoners in Africa become lawyers and paralegals; And, Inside Lalibela, the mysterious holy site.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Justice Defenders

Organization teaching prisoners in Africa how to defend themselves in court

 In 46 prisons across Kenya and Uganda, the Justice Defenders organization is training hundreds of inmates, many of whom don't have their own lawyer, to become..
CBS News

Inside the organization helping prisoners in Africa become lawyers and paralegals

 In 46 prisons across Kenya and Uganda, the Justice Defenders organization is training hundreds of inmates, many of whom don't have their own lawyer, to become..
CBS News

The organization teaching law to imprisoned men and women in Africa

 Sunday, 60 Minutes reports on the efforts of Justice Defenders, an organization giving people without lawyers access to justice.
CBS News

Visual perception Ability to interpret the surrounding environment using light in the visible spectrum


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Can't force people to take COVID vaccine if they don't want it: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

Can't force people to take COVID vaccine if they don't want it: Harsh Vardhan

On being asked if COVID-19 vaccination will be voluntary or mandatory, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said government will address the issue of vaccine hesitancy but if anyone decides not to take it, we can't force them. He said, "Our effort is that everyone in our priority list takes COVID vaccine. We will address the issue of vaccine hesitancy. But if anyone decides not to take it, we can't force them."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Coronavirus: More transmissible strain of Covid-19 from UK now in Australia

 A more virulent strain of Covid-19 that has stopped the United Kingdom in its tracks has arrived in Australia, it has been confirmed.On Monday, NSW chief health..
New Zealand Herald
Govt prioritized 30 crore people for COVID vaccine in phase-1: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

Govt prioritized 30 crore people for COVID vaccine in phase-1: Harsh Vardhan

After consultation with experts, government prioritized 30 crore people for COVID vaccine, informed Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in an exclusive interview with ANI. He said, "After consultation with experts, we've prioritized 30 crore people for COVID vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like police, military and sanitation staff, people above 50 yrs and those who are below 50 yrs but are suffering from certain diseases."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published
Centre preparing with states for past 4 months for COVID-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

Centre preparing with states for past 4 months for COVID-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government has been working with the state governments for the past four months for preparations regarding COVID-19 vaccination in the country. "For the past four months, the union government has been preparing with the state governments at the state, district, and even at the block level. We have been preparing for the past four months," the minister told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was developed

 Bill Whitaker reports on the scientists and advances in biotechnology behind a COVID-19 vaccine that could help end the pandemic.
CBS News
Europe's week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call [Video]

Europe's week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call

The European Medicines Agency is close to approving Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, but Brexit negotiations are still on a knife-edge. Here's a look at the past week in Europe.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 07:06Published

Moderna coronavirus vaccines are on the way, will start arriving in states Monday

 Moderna coronavirus vaccine deliveries should begin to arrive across the nation on Monday as shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine continue.
USATODAY.com

A COVID-19 vaccine gets a little bit extra

 Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Antivirus will be taking a break over the holidays. We’ll be back on January 9th.

When..
The Verge

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

AOC Marvelously Explains What COVID Vaccine Does, Gets Shot Herself

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just gave an awesome break-down of what's in the COVID vaccine, what it'll do and how it works ... this after getting the shot..
TMZ.com

Moderna vaccine brings more hope after FDA approval

 The Moderna vaccine has become the second coronavirus vaccine authorized by the FDA, as the Pfizer vaccine continues to roll out throughout the U.S. The country..
CBS News

First Moderna vaccines roll out of distribution center

 The federal government plans to distribute over the coming week a total of 7.9 million doses of vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer Inc.
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Who gets Covid-19 vaccine next? Older adults and 'frontline essential workers,' CDC advisers recommend

 Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 on Sunday to recommend that both older adults, ages 75...
Upworthy Also reported by •SBS

CDC Panel Says Frontline Workers and People Over 74 Should Get Vaccine Next

 The recommendation was a compromise aimed at getting the coronavirus vaccine to the most vulnerable of two high-risk groups.
Upworthy

With Second COVID Vaccine Rolling Out, US Hits New High in Daily Cases

 The vaccine will work against a new strain of the virus encountered in Britain, officials say
VOA News Also reported by •Eurasia Review