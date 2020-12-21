Congress agrees on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines. The House and Senate are expected to vote Monday. (Dec. 21)
