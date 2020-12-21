Congress agrees on $900 billion COVID relief bill

‘When can India expect first Covid shot?’: Health Minister answers



Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that he is hopeful that the first Covid vaccine in India should be available ‘any week in January’. He added that India will not compromise on the safety and effectiveness aspects of the vaccine and hence all available data is being studied by scientists. ‘Our first priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We do not want any comprise on that. Our regulators are analysing them with seriousness, Harsh Vardhan said. The Health Minister also added that India plans to vaccinate around 30 crore people in the first phase which would primarily include healthcare workers, frontline Covid workers and people above 50 years of age. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:22 Published now