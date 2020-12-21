Global  
 

Congress agrees on $900 billion COVID relief bill

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines. The House and Senate are expected to vote Monday. (Dec. 21)
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
Congress Seals Deal On $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill 03:01

 Trang Do reports.

‘When can India expect first Covid shot?’: Health Minister answers [Video]

‘When can India expect first Covid shot?’: Health Minister answers

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that he is hopeful that the first Covid vaccine in India should be available ‘any week in January’. He added that India will not compromise on the safety and effectiveness aspects of the vaccine and hence all available data is being studied by scientists. ‘Our first priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We do not want any comprise on that. Our regulators are analysing them with seriousness, Harsh Vardhan said. The Health Minister also added that India plans to vaccinate around 30 crore people in the first phase which would primarily include healthcare workers, frontline Covid workers and people above 50 years of age. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:22Published
Udhampur's cocoon market reopens after months [Video]

Udhampur's cocoon market reopens after months

Cocoon farmers of Jammu and Kashmir took a sigh of relief as the Sericulture department held the Cocoon Auction Market at Udhampur's Sericulture complex after months. The farmers were bearing losses as the market was closed due to the COVID pandemic. Cocoon farmers from different parts of the country reached Udhampur to sell their Cocoon produce. Cocoon farmers expressed their happiness on market reopening, on the other hand they demanded for doubling the rates of the produce.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:40Published
Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain [Video]

Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain

Countries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published
India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases [Video]

India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases

India recorded 24,337 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases toll to 3,03,639. COVID tally of the country stands at 1,00,55,560. With 25,709 recoveries in last 24 hours, India's total recovery is reported to be 96,06,111. 333 deaths due to COVID infection in last 24 hours led the total death count to 1,45,810. Indian Council of Medical Research reported that total of 16,20,98,329 samples have been tested for COVID up to December 20.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S. [Video]

Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S.

U.S. lawmakers will back $1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says poses national security risks as part of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, two sources briefed on the matter said on Sunday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

CBS Weekend News, December 20, 2020

 Congressional leaders reach agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package; Adapting "The Nutcracker" for a socially distant holiday season
CBS News
McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief [Video]

McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief

U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and Democrat said on Sunday (December 20), but it remained unclear when Congress would vote to seal the deal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Tim Kaine denounces Georgia Senators Loeffler and Perdue

 Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, is now campaigning on behalf of Democrats in Georgia's Senate runoff. He joins..
CBS News

Ad Spending Soars in Georgia Races With Stakes Far Beyond Georgia

 With control of the Senate up for grabs, the two Georgia runoff races have come to feel more like national elections than statewide ones.
NYTimes.com

