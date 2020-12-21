Stimulus Check Update Today: First Votes on Monday, According to Law Makers
Monday, 21 December 2020 (
20 minutes ago) For the stimulus check update today, Congress agreed on a deal that is badly needed by Americans. Much of the aid will add more money to those losing money in democratic states enforcing lockdowns.
