Stimulus Check Update Today: First Votes on Monday, According to Law Makers

HNGN Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Stimulus Check Update Today: First Votes on Monday, According to Law MakersFor the stimulus check update today, Congress agreed on a deal that is badly needed by Americans. Much of the aid will add more money to those losing money in democratic states enforcing lockdowns.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls On President Trump To Push For COVID-19 Stimulus Plan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls On President Trump To Push For COVID-19 Stimulus Plan 01:18

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on the president to secure more economic relief for famililes suffering through the pandemic.

