More nations banning flights from U.K. due to new virus strain

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Many in Europe, along with Canada, Hong Kong, Israel and others going that route, and New York's governor calling for U.S. to do same.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain

Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain 02:36

 Countries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile [Video]

Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile

Al Jazeera meet one of the many young political activists in Hong Kong choosing to go into political exile, as authorities crackdown on dissent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai charged with endangering national security

 HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong media tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai appeared in court on Saturday (Dec 12) and was charged with..
WorldNews
China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK [Video]

China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK

China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Sudan-Israel deal fuels migrants' fears

 Israel is supported by some Sudanese communities, yet restoring relations may not be good news from them.
BBC News

Miss France runner-up April Benayoum targeted by anti-Semitic tweets

 Police are investigating insults against April Benayoum after she revealed her Israeli origins.
BBC News
Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out [Video]

Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out

Israel rolls out vaccination campaign with the aim of 60,000 shots per day, but Palestinians living under Israeli occupation will have to wait longer.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

AP Top Stories December 19 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Dec. 19th: Biden introduces his climate team; General sorry for 'miscommunication' over vaccine shipments; Israeli PM..
USATODAY.com

New York (state) New York (state) State of the United States of America

Today in History for December 20th

 Highlights of this day in history: New Orleans marks completion of Louisiana Purchase; South Carolina is first state to secede from Union; Vermont Supreme Court..
USATODAY.com

The Dish: Livanos family brings Greek traditions to American cuisine

 From the corner diner to more elegant fare, restaurants run by people of Greek heritage have had extraordinary success in this country. There may be no better..
CBS News

New York man trapped in car for 10 hours under 4 feet of snow

 A snowplow buried a car in Owego, New York, under 4 feet of snow — with the driver trapped inside.
CBS News

Cuomo says a New York COVID-19 shutdown is "totally avoidable"

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday a shutdown that would close non-essential businesses is "totally avoidable" -- and that he doesn't believe the state..
CBS News

