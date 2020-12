McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief



U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 9 hours ago

Congress reaches deal on $900B stimulus package



Leaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports. The announcement comes Sunday evening, after months of.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:13 Published 9 hours ago