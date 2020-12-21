Report: Social Media Manipulation Affects Even US Senators
Monday, 21 December 2020 () The conversation taking place on the verified social media accounts of two U.S. senators remained vulnerable to manipulation, even amid heightened scrutiny in the run up to the U.S. presidential election, an investigation by the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of...
A dog walker has expressed her shock after finding bread rolls embedded with huge knives in a popular park.Three rolls were covered in ketchup and had been stabbed through the centre with a knife.Jasmine Amber, who made the discovery during a walk in Pittville Park, Cheltenham, Glos., said she...