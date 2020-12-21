Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Social Media Manipulation Affects Even US Senators

Newsmax Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The conversation taking place on the verified social media accounts of two U.S. senators remained vulnerable to manipulation, even amid heightened scrutiny in the run up to the U.S. presidential election, an investigation by the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Dog walker shocked at finding bread rolls embedded with huge knives in a park

Dog walker shocked at finding bread rolls embedded with huge knives in a park 00:08

 A dog walker has expressed her shock after finding bread rolls embedded with huge knives in a popular park.Three rolls were covered in ketchup and had been stabbed through the centre with a knife.Jasmine Amber, who made the discovery during a walk in Pittville Park, Cheltenham, Glos., said she...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook to offer more security features in 2021 [Video]

Facebook to offer more security features in 2021

Social media giant Facebook said it will start allowing users to prepare physical safety keys as a way to confirm their identity before logging into the social network's mobile app, beginning next..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published