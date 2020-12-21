Report: Social Media Manipulation Affects Even US Senators

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published 2 weeks ago Dog walker shocked at finding bread rolls embedded with huge knives in a park 00:08 A dog walker has expressed her shock after finding bread rolls embedded with huge knives in a popular park.Three rolls were covered in ketchup and had been stabbed through the centre with a knife.Jasmine Amber, who made the discovery during a walk in Pittville Park, Cheltenham, Glos., said she...