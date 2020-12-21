Global  
 

UK holds crisis talks as France closes border over coronavirusÂ fears

Newsday Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The British prime minister will chair an emergency committee meetingÂ after France closed its borders to arrivals from the U.K. to stem the spread of a new virus strain.
