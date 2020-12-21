UK holds crisis talks as France closes border over coronavirusÂ fears

Priti Patel sign deal with France to combat migrant crisis Home Secretary Priti Patel met with the French interior minister today to sign a deal agreeing France would increase its police patrols, improve technology and 'toughening up' border security. Ms Patel..

French Catholics gather to demand Sunday mass in Nantes despite pandemic lockdown



Hundreds of Catholics gathered on Sunday, November 8 in front of Nantes cathedral for a demonstration to hold Sunday mass that was suspended because of the government's Covid-19 measures. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published on November 11, 2020