Eye Opener: Congressional leaders finally agree on COVID relief bill

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a pandemic relief bill. Plus: A new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 has prompted a lockdown in the U.K. All that and all that mattes in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
