18 million people in U.K. ordered to "stay at home" as new COVID strain emerges

48-hour UK border closure needs to end asap, RHA says



Road Haulage Association's Rod McKenzie says the 48-hour UK border closure needs to end "as soon as possible", otherwise the country risks problems into the new year. He adds there is currently no risk of food or medicine shortage over Christmas, and there is no need to panic buy over this period. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36 Published now