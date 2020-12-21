18 million people in U.K. ordered to "stay at home" as new COVID strain emerges
Countries around the world are banning or restricting travel to and from the U.K. after a new, highly-transmissable COVID strain has gripped that country. Some 18 million people are now facing a Christmas in lockdown as the government there tries to fight the spread. Foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports.
