18 million people in U.K. ordered to "stay at home" as new COVID strain emerges

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Countries around the world are banning or restricting travel to and from the U.K. after a new, highly-transmissable COVID strain has gripped that country. Some 18 million people are now facing a Christmas in lockdown as the government there tries to fight the spread. Foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain 02:38

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.

