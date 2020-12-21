Christmas Star 2020: Jupiter, Saturn to meet in rare "great conjunction"
Monday, 21 December 2020 () On Monday evening, the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to merge into a single source of light. It's the first visible conjunction of the giants in more than 800 years. Correspondent Mark Strassmann explains why may not have another chance to see such an astronomical sight in your lifetime.
Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 16, 2020
