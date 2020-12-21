Global  
 

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
People on Hawaii's big island are being urged to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano began erupting late Sunday, about one hour after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the area.
