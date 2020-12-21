Secretary Pompeo: Russia is "pretty clearly" behind hack of U.S. government agencies
A growing number of cybersecurity experts blame Russia for a massive online attack infiltrating more than 40 U.S. government agencies. But President Trump is not accepting that, and so far has not taken any action in response. As White House correspondent Paula Reid reports, the president is even contradicting his own secretary of state.
