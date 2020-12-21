Global  
 

Secretary Pompeo: Russia is "pretty clearly" behind hack of U.S. government agencies

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A growing number of cybersecurity experts blame Russia for a massive online attack infiltrating more than 40 U.S. government agencies. But President Trump is not accepting that, and so far has not taken any action in response. As White House correspondent Paula Reid reports, the president is even contradicting his own secretary of state.
 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it’s “pretty clear” Russia was behind the massive cyberattack on US federal government agencies, publicly linking Russia to the data breach as President Trump has remained silent on the matter.

