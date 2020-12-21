$900 billion COVID stimulus bill to include $600 checks, avoid government shutdown
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Congress has agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package which includes a new round of stimulus checks and restored supplemental unemployment benefits. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joined "CBSN AM" to break down what's in the bill and what it means for the incoming Biden administration.
Congress has agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package which includes a new round of stimulus checks and restored supplemental unemployment benefits. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joined "CBSN AM" to break down what's in the bill and what it means for the incoming Biden administration.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Next two Millwall games off after Covid outbreakMillwall's next two Championship fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford are postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19.
BBC News
Congress set to vote on $900 billion COVID relief bill with $600 checksThe $900 billion aid package is expected to be added to a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill that funds the government through September.
CBS News
Politics live updates: COVID relief bill vote tonight, Biden gets vaccine todayLawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that includes another round of stimulus checks and badly needed jobless benefits for..
USATODAY.com
Watch Live: Joe Biden poised to receive COVID vaccineMr. Biden is set to join a growing list of public officials who have shared their experiences getting inoculated against COVID-19 as part of efforts to build..
CBS News
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
N.J. Governor on state receiving almost 100,000 fewer COVID vaccine doses than anticipatedNew Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss news that the state will receive almost 100,000 fewer coronavirus vaccine doses than..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Congressional leaders finally agree on COVID relief billRepublicans and Democrats have agreed on a pandemic relief bill. Plus: A new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 has prompted a lockdown in the U.K. All that and..
CBS News
AP Top Stories December 21 AHere's the latest for Monday December 21st: Congress to vote on coronavirus relief deal; Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine; COVID patients overwhelming California..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources