$900 billion COVID stimulus bill to include $600 checks, avoid government shutdown

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Congress has agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package which includes a new round of stimulus checks and restored supplemental unemployment benefits. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joined "CBSN AM" to break down what's in the bill and what it means for the incoming Biden administration.
Congress Agrees To $900 Billion COVID Stimulus

Next two Millwall games off after Covid outbreak

 Millwall's next two Championship fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford are postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19.
BBC News

Congress set to vote on $900 billion COVID relief bill with $600 checks

 The $900 billion aid package is expected to be added to a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill that funds the government through September.
CBS News

Politics live updates: COVID relief bill vote tonight, Biden gets vaccine today

 Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that includes another round of stimulus checks and badly needed jobless benefits for..
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Joe Biden poised to receive COVID vaccine

 Mr. Biden is set to join a growing list of public officials who have shared their experiences getting inoculated against COVID-19 as part of efforts to build..
CBS News

N.J. Governor on state receiving almost 100,000 fewer COVID vaccine doses than anticipated

 New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss news that the state will receive almost 100,000 fewer coronavirus vaccine doses than..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Congressional leaders finally agree on COVID relief bill

 Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a pandemic relief bill. Plus: A new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 has prompted a lockdown in the U.K. All that and..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 21 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 21st: Congress to vote on coronavirus relief deal; Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine; COVID patients overwhelming California..
USATODAY.com

