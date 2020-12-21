Global  
 

Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Hawaii, Prompting Warning About Ash

NYTimes.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The civil defense authorities warned people to stay indoors to avoid the fallout of ash carried by the winds.
