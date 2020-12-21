Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Hawaii, Prompting Warning About Ash
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The civil defense authorities warned people to stay indoors to avoid the fallout of ash carried by the winds.
Hawaii State in the United States
Lava fills crater lake as It flows from Kilauea VolcanoThe Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's big island erupted late on Sunday, December 20 inside the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
USATODAY.com
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptsPeople on Hawaii's big island are being urged to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano began erupting late Sunday, about one hour after a 4.4 magnitude..
CBS News
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, sending smoke into night skyEruption on state's Big Island prompted warning about falling ash, triggers minor earthquake.
CBS News
