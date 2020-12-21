Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What we know about the new strain of COVID in the U.K.

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
"It's probably not more lethal," Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS News. But he added, "It seems like this new strain is more contagious."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: COVID expert's stark warning on new strain

COVID expert's stark warning on new strain 00:49

 Professor Andrew Hayward is a member of the government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG).

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scott Gottlieb Scott Gottlieb

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 20, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired December 20, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

This week on "Face the Nation," December 20, 2020

 Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 13, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UP's 10% population tested for COVID-19 [Video]

UP's 10% population tested for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad on December 21 informed that the state has surpassed 2.25 crore sample testing for COVID-19 virus and 10 percent of the population has been tested from COVID-19 in UP, he said. He said that in last 24 hours total 1,25,063 samples have been tested in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

As COVID cases surge, many still plan holiday travel

 COVID cases are rising sharply in Tennessee and other states, as many people still say they plan to travel for the upcoming holidays despite warnings from health..
CBS News

Next two Millwall games off after Covid outbreak

 Millwall's next two Championship fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford are postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wearable device to be 'first alert' for COVID-19 [Video]

Wearable device to be 'first alert' for COVID-19

As we work to manage the pressure of the pandemic, a new device could take away some of the stress. Researchers say their health monitoring tool could help the public feel more in control.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:02Published
New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti [Video]

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
All flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till Dec 31: Civil Aviation Min [Video]

All flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till Dec 31: Civil Aviation Min

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister (I/C), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "There are reports from the United Kingdom (UK) that new virus strain is spreading..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 cases linked 'black fungus infection' appears across Delhi hospitals

 The cases of rare black fungus infection linked with COVID-19 have started to appear across the hospitals in the national capital after being higlighted by Ganga...
Mid-Day

COVID Christmas Party Ideas: How To Celebrate Christmas With Tech

 Since 2020 was mostly about COVID-19, we decided to call it COVID Christmas. While going out and celebrating, as usual, is not a preferred option, there are ways...
Fossbytes Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Maharashtra: No COVID screening at Dapchari border for most vehicles crossing Mumbai

Maharashtra: No COVID screening at Dapchari border for most vehicles crossing Mumbai Almost everything seems to be going wrong at the Dapchari checkpost with regard to the Maharashtra government's preventive measures against the further spread of...
Mid-Day