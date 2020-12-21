What we know about the new strain of COVID in the U.K.
"It's probably not more lethal," Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS News. But he added, "It seems like this new strain is more contagious."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scott Gottlieb
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 20, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News
Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired December 20, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
This week on "Face the Nation," December 20, 2020Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 13, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
UP's 10% population tested for COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
As COVID cases surge, many still plan holiday travelCOVID cases are rising sharply in Tennessee and other states, as many people still say they plan to travel for the upcoming holidays despite warnings from health..
CBS News
Next two Millwall games off after Covid outbreakMillwall's next two Championship fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford are postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources