Grandmother of Georgia student jailed in Cayman Islands is seeking the White House's help
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The grandmother of a Georgia college student who is currently jailed in the Cayman Islands for failing to follow coronavirus quarantine guidelines tells Fox News that she has written to President Trump seeking the U.S. government's help in the case.
