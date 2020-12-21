Global  
 

Actor Regé-Jean Page on Shonda Rhimes' "Bridgerton," re-imagining Regency-era romance, inclusive cast

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Shonda Rhimes' highly-anticipated new Netflix series "Bridgerton" is said to revolutionize romance on TV. Actor Regé-Jean Page joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the series takes a modern approach to Regency-era romance, the importance of inclusive storytelling, and how he prepared for the role.
News video: Dating Advice From Netflix's Bridgerton Cast

Dating Advice From Netflix's Bridgerton Cast 03:52

 As there's so much courting in new Netflix series Bridgerton, Melissa Nathoo got the cast to give her some dating advice. Have a look what Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie have to say. Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at...

