Actor Regé-Jean Page on Shonda Rhimes' "Bridgerton," re-imagining Regency-era romance, inclusive cast
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Shonda Rhimes' highly-anticipated new Netflix series "Bridgerton" is said to revolutionize romance on TV. Actor Regé-Jean Page joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the series takes a modern approach to Regency-era romance, the importance of inclusive storytelling, and how he prepared for the role.
As there's so much courting in new Netflix series Bridgerton, Melissa Nathoo got the cast to give her some dating advice. Have a look what Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie have to say.