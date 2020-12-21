Global  
 

Kilauea Volcano Eruption 2020: Civil Defense Agency of Hawaii County Ask Residents to Stay Home

HNGN Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Kilauea Volcano Eruption 2020: Civil Defense Agency of Hawaii County Ask Residents to Stay HomeAfter the Kilauea Volcano eruption, which was followed by a series of earthquakes, the Civil Defense Agency of Hawaii county has asked residents to remain indoors.
News video: Plumes of smoke glow red as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

Plumes of smoke glow red as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts 03:05

 A new eruption started at Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island Sunday night (December 20).

Hawaii residents told to stay home as Kilauea volcano erupts

 The Hawaii county Civil Defense Agency (COH) has asked residents to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano erupted following a series of...
