Compromise On COVID Relief Yields More Payments And Jobless Benefits, But "You Can't Call It A Stimulus"

Gothamist Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Compromise On COVID Relief Yields More Payments And Jobless Benefits, But You Can't Call It A StimulusA man walks past a closed retail store location in NYC on December 7th, 2020.

The $900 billion deal is expected to pass this week. [ more › ]
News video: Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears 

Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears  02:12

 Congress is in the final negotiations on a more than $900 billion COVID relief bill that includes another round of stimulus checks.

