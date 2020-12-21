Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Max Gomez Breaks Down What We Know About New Coronavirus Strain Spreading Rapidly In The U.K.

CBS 2 Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The United Kingdom finds itself increasingly isolated Monday as a number of countries in Europe and around the world have closed their borders to the U.K. as a result of a new coronavirus strain spreading rapidly there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK cut off over new COVID strain

UK cut off over new COVID strain 02:07

 [NFA] The United Kingdom was on Monday shut off from the rest of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before it exits the European Union's orbit. Soraya Ali reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain [Video]

Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain

Passengers were stranded at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday morning as new restrictions went into effect.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:59Published
New Coronavirus Strain Spreading Rapidly In The U.K. [Video]

New Coronavirus Strain Spreading Rapidly In The U.K.

The new strain has experts concerned. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez tells us what we know so far.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:36Published
Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker [Video]

Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker

Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downturn in the afternoon hours on Monday after European markets opened weak as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment. At 2:30..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published