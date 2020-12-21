Global  
 

Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted. The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema'uma'u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. (Dec. 21)
 
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, onlookers watch

 When Kilauea erupted in 2018, the lava flowed over the course of four months and could fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
 
USATODAY.com

Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Hawaii, Prompting Warning About Ash

 The civil defense authorities warned people to stay indoors to avoid the fallout of ash carried by the winds.
NYTimes.com

Lava fills crater lake as It flows from Kilauea Volcano

 The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's big island erupted late on Sunday, December 20 inside the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
USATODAY.com

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, sending smoke into night sky

 Eruption on state's Big Island prompted warning about falling ash, triggers minor earthquake.
CBS News

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

 People on Hawaii's big island are being urged to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano began erupting late Sunday, about one hour after a 4.4 magnitude..
CBS News

Hawaii residents told to stay home as Kilauea volcano erupts

 The Hawaii county Civil Defense Agency (COH) has asked residents to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano erupted following a series of...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comVOA News

