Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted. The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema'uma'u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. (Dec. 21)
