Pelosi details year-end $900B virus relief bill
After months of Washington gridlock, Congress is set to act on a $900 billion pandemic relief package. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it includes direct payments to individuals and a boost to the Payment Protection Program. (Dec. 21)
Trump's veto threat could trigger federal shutdown
Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries draws inspiration from both the Bible and Biggie Smalls. Can he unite Democrats' warring factions?Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is widely seen as a potential successor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has said the next term is her last.
Meet Arya Rajendran, 21-year-old college student set to become Kerala's youngest mayorRajendran, on her electoral debut, won from the Mudavanmugal ward by bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than her nearest Congress rival.
Nadda shares Rahul speech, accuses him of ‘hypocrisy’Sharing an old video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha in which he is advocating the need for farmers to get rid of middlemen and sell their produce..
Coronavirus updates: Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans; EU begins mass vaccinations across 27 nations; 332K US deathsJobless benefits expired for millions as Trump and Congress struggled over stimulus details. The EU began its vaccination program. Latest COVID news.
'The most significant climate legislation ever': How stimulus bill tackles warming planetCongress' spending bill eliminates the Trump administration's proposed deep cuts of climate science and adds millions to those programs for 2021.
COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes
Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill'
U.S. House Republicans block Democrats' bid to pass 2,000-USD stimulus checksWASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked an attempt from House Democrats to pass 2,000-U.S.-dollar..
Democrats Try and Fail to Jam $2,000 Stimulus Payments Through HouseIn a brief bit of political theater, the House majority leader opened the House for business to ask for unanimous consent to accede to President Trump’s..
