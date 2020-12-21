Global  
 

Pelosi details year-end $900B virus relief bill

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
After months of Washington gridlock, Congress is set to act on a $900 billion pandemic relief package. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it includes direct payments to individuals and a boost to the Payment Protection Program. (Dec. 21)
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Pelosi Responds to Trump’s $2K Direct Payment to Americans: ‘Let’s Do It!’

Pelosi Responds to Trump’s $2K Direct Payment to Americans: ‘Let’s Do It!’ 00:49

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi let President Trump know that if he really wants a coronavirus relief bill that includes $2,000 to be directly paid to Americans, she’s ready to help make that happen. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Trump's veto threat could trigger federal shutdown [Video]

Trump's veto threat could trigger federal shutdown

Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, threatened not to sign a $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus aid package. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:58Published
Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill

The U.S. Congress on Monday (December 21) approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries draws inspiration from both the Bible and Biggie Smalls. Can he unite Democrats' warring factions?

 Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is widely seen as a potential successor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has said the next term is her last.
USATODAY.com

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Meet Arya Rajendran, 21-year-old college student set to become Kerala's youngest mayor

 Rajendran, on her electoral debut, won from the Mudavanmugal ward by bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than her nearest Congress rival.
DNA

Nadda shares Rahul speech, accuses him of ‘hypocrisy’

 Sharing an old video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha in which he is advocating the need for farmers to get rid of middlemen and sell their produce..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus updates: Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans; EU begins mass vaccinations across 27 nations; 332K US deaths

 Jobless benefits expired for millions as Trump and Congress struggled over stimulus details. The EU began its vaccination program. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

'The most significant climate legislation ever': How stimulus bill tackles warming planet

 Congress' spending bill eliminates the Trump administration's proposed deep cuts of climate science and adds millions to those programs for 2021.
USATODAY.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes [Video]

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill' [Video]

Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill'

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer urged President Donald Trump to sign the coronavirus relief package approved earlier this week, after House Republicans rejected an effort by House Democrats on Thursday to increase relief payments to $2,000 from $600.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

U.S. House Republicans block Democrats' bid to pass 2,000-USD stimulus checks

 WASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked an attempt from House Democrats to pass 2,000-U.S.-dollar..
WorldNews

Democrats Try and Fail to Jam $2,000 Stimulus Payments Through House

 In a brief bit of political theater, the House majority leader opened the House for business to ask for unanimous consent to accede to President Trump’s..
NYTimes.com

Answering Trump, Democrats Try and Fail to Jam $2,000 Payments Through House

 In a brief bit of political theater, the House majority leader opened the House for business to ask for unanimous consent to accede to President Trump’s..
NYTimes.com

COVID relief package [Video]

COVID relief package

Latest updates on the coronavirus bill

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:30Published
COVID relief bill includes streaming legislation [Video]

COVID relief bill includes streaming legislation

Part of the new COVID relief bill cracks down on illegal streaming.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:20Published
Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Wall Street sees subdued open on Christmas Eve, Republicans block $2K stimulus payment vote

 9:55 am: Barely a trader is stirring to start the Christmas Eve session Shortly after the open, the Dow climbed 31 points, 0.1%, to 30,161.2 in the early hours...
Proactive Investors

Trump Urges Congress To Amend COVID Relief Bill By Hiking Stimulus Payments

 President Donald Trump has urged Congress to make amendments to the $900-billion coronavirus pandemic relief Bill it passed on Monday, with a steep hike in...
RTTNews

