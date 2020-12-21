Global  
 

Barr Sees ‘No Reason’ for Special Counsels for Hunter Biden, Election

Monday, 21 December 2020
The outgoing attorney general, William Barr, again broke with President Trump on his unsupported claims of widespread election fraud and the need to appoint a special counsel to investigate the president-elect’s son.
Barr: No need to appoint prosecutors to investigate Hunter Biden 00:53

 Attorney General William Barr says he has no intention to appoint a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Barr announces new charges in 1988 Pan Am bombing

 On the 32nd anniversary of the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, Attorney General William Barr on Monday announced new charges against the man who made the bomb..
CBS News

Attorney General: Cyberattack "certainly appears" to be Russia

 Outgoing Attorney General William Barr says it "certainly appears" Russia was behind recent cyberattacks on U.S. government agencies, in a departure from..
CBS News
'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr [Video]

'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he has no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden.

Barr announces new charges 32 years after Lockerbie bombing

 The announcement of charges against the alleged top bomb maker came on anniversary of the attack.
CBS News

Barr breaks with Trump over cyberattack and naming special counsels

 Barr said the probe involving Hunter Biden is "being handled responsibly and professionally."
CBS News

US President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid vaccine on live TV as Donald Trump remains on the sidelines

 US President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American..
New Zealand Herald

President-elect Joe Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Thanks Trump Administration

 President-elect Biden is one big step closer to inoculation against COVID-19 after taking the shot in his left arm ... and actually thanking President Trump's..
TMZ.com

Kelly Loeffler, a Wall Street Senator With a Hardscrabble Pitch

 The hard right turn of Ms. Loeffler, one of two Republican candidates in Georgia’s pivotal Senate runoff elections, reflects the ideological gymnastics..
NYTimes.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump officials attacked government Covid reports - probe

 Trump administration political appointees tried to block or change more than a dozen government reports that detailed scientific findings about the spread of the..
New Zealand Herald

US health officials: No need to ban flights from UK even as it battles new COVID-19 strain

 Political leaders in New York have called on the Trump administration to ban flights from the U.K., which is grappling with a new strain of COVID-19 that appears..
USATODAY.com

NYTimes.com

Outgoing Attorney General William Barr says that he won't appoint a special counsel to look into President Trump's claims of election fraud.

President-elect Joe Biden's so, Hunter Biden, is being investigated by the federal government. Biden has not selected his pick for Attorney General. However, Business Insider reports that he will not..

NYTimes.com

USATODAY.com

Business Insider