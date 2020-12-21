Barr Sees ‘No Reason’ for Special Counsels for Hunter Biden, Election
The outgoing attorney general, William Barr, again broke with President Trump on his unsupported claims of widespread election fraud and the need to appoint a special counsel to investigate the president-elect’s son.
