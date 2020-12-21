Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little data available on U.K. COVID-19 mutation, Doctor said

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A new COVID-19 mutation has been identified in the United Kingdom, as vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna roll out both in the U.S. and the U.K. to front-line workers. Experts recommend people continue to observe safety precautions and limit travel as the country heads into the holidays. Emergency medicine physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the coronavirus vaccine and the mutation of the virus now affecting the UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Physician Physician Professional who practices medicine


Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

UPS driver who lost father to COVID helping transport vaccine: "This has been my most important load"

 Vaccine distribution continues nationwide after the FDA authorized the second U.S. vaccine for emergency use. The first Moderna vaccianation could happen as..
CBS News
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine coming to 173 Florida hospitals [Video]

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine coming to 173 Florida hospitals

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine coming to 173 Florida hospitals

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:34Published

Bidens' vaccinations, Moderna's US availability, UK's virus strain: 5 things to know Monday

 Joe Biden and his wife will get the COVID-19 vaccination, Moderna's vaccine joins the battle against COVID-19 and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Moderna vaccinations set to begin Monday; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urges feds to ban flights from UK; 317K US deaths

 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be vaccinated Monday. Canada announces ban on travel from U.K. 317K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects [Video]

Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects

Last week, the FDA authorized emergency use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first doses went to frontline healthcare workers. Three doctors who spoke to Business Insider about what it was like to receive the first dose. The most common side effect was 24 hours of muscle soreness.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

There are two COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the US. Here's what we know about them.

 Here's what we know about the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and what they might mean for the future of the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was developed; Inside the organization helping prisoners in Africa become lawyers and paralegals; Lalibela, the..
CBS News

Covid: Regulator approves first vaccine for EU states

 Some EU states could begin rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as early as Sunday.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •bizjournalsCatholic CultureVOA NewsZee NewsCBS NewsCBS 2Deutsche Welle

Covid-19: Bengal cold chain can store ‘six crore vaccine doses’

 Even as the Union ministry has said that a Covid vaccine rollout is likely by end-January, Bengal’s health department has kept its cold chain facilities ready...
IndiaTimes

COVID Vaccine: Moderna’s En Route To Providers As Tens Of Millions Of Americans Set Sights On Traveling For Christmas

 Cheers rang out Sunday as the second coronavirus vaccine left the warehouse en route to health care providers across the nation.
CBS 2 Also reported by •BBC News