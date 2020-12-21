Little data available on U.K. COVID-19 mutation, Doctor said
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A new COVID-19 mutation has been identified in the United Kingdom, as vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna roll out both in the U.S. and the U.K. to front-line workers. Experts recommend people continue to observe safety precautions and limit travel as the country heads into the holidays. Emergency medicine physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the coronavirus vaccine and the mutation of the virus now affecting the UK.
