Congress seals agreement on COVID relief package

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a new COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.(Dec. 21)
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package

Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package 01:18

 Congress Reaches Final Agreement , on COVID Relief Package. Compromise on the $900 billion stimulus was reached on Sunday afternoon. The bill allocates money for $600 stimulus checks for single adults who make less than $75,000 a year. and for both adults and children under the age of 16 of...

Pelosi details year-end $900B virus relief bill

 After months of Washington gridlock, Congress is set to act on a $900 billion pandemic relief package. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it includes direct..
Pandemic Aid Boosts Biden and Shows a Potential Path for His Agenda in Congress

 Working together with the president-elect urging them on from the sidelines, bipartisan groups in the Senate and House helped push feuding leaders to compromise...
12/21: CBSN AM

 Congress approves $900B covid stimulus package; Research finds heart disease rise in covid-19 survivors.
Motilal Vora: The last of Gandhians in Congress who earned its first family's trust

 Endearing, loyal and devoted to his work, Motilal Vora was the last of the Gandhian leaders in the Congress and a long-time confidant of the party's first..
Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects [Video]

Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects

Last week, the FDA authorized emergency use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first doses went to frontline healthcare workers. Three doctors who spoke to Business Insider about what it was like to receive the first dose. The most common side effect was 24 hours of muscle soreness.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Mail carrier surprises Texas family fighting COVID-19 with special delivery

 A Houston U.S. Postal Service worker surprised a single mother with a care package full of food after she tested positive for COVID-19.
 
PM working with Macron to resolve UK border delay [Video]

PM working with Macron to resolve UK border delay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government "at all levels" is working with French President Emmanuel Macron to unblock trade across the Channel "as fast as possible". He adds the risk of solitary lorry drivers transmitting the new strain of Covid is "very low". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 67,616 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 67,616

The Government said a further 215 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 67,616.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

COVID-19 cases linked 'black fungus infection' appears across Delhi hospitals

 The cases of rare black fungus infection linked with COVID-19 have started to appear across the hospitals in the national capital after being higlighted by Ganga...
COVID Christmas Party Ideas: How To Celebrate Christmas With Tech

 Since 2020 was mostly about COVID-19, we decided to call it COVID Christmas. While going out and celebrating, as usual, is not a preferred option, there are ways...
Maharashtra: No COVID screening at Dapchari border for most vehicles crossing Mumbai

Maharashtra: No COVID screening at Dapchari border for most vehicles crossing Mumbai Almost everything seems to be going wrong at the Dapchari checkpost with regard to the Maharashtra government's preventive measures against the further spread of...
