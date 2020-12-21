Congress seals agreement on COVID relief package
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a new COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.(Dec. 21)
Pelosi details year-end $900B virus relief billAfter months of Washington gridlock, Congress is set to act on a $900 billion pandemic relief package. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it includes direct..
Pandemic Aid Boosts Biden and Shows a Potential Path for His Agenda in CongressWorking together with the president-elect urging them on from the sidelines, bipartisan groups in the Senate and House helped push feuding leaders to compromise...
12/21: CBSN AMCongress approves $900B covid stimulus package; Research finds heart disease rise in covid-19 survivors.
Motilal Vora: The last of Gandhians in Congress who earned its first family's trustEndearing, loyal and devoted to his work, Motilal Vora was the last of the Gandhian leaders in the Congress and a long-time confidant of the party's first..
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects
Mail carrier surprises Texas family fighting COVID-19 with special deliveryA Houston U.S. Postal Service worker surprised a single mother with a care package full of food after she tested positive for COVID-19.
PM working with Macron to resolve UK border delay
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 67,616
