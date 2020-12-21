Acrobats hurt in circus accident reach $52.5M settlement
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Eight acrobats injured when the rigging suspending them by the hair plummeted to the floor during a circus performance in Rhode Island in 2014 have reached a $52.5 million settlement with ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held
Eight acrobats injured when the rigging suspending them by the hair plummeted to the floor during a circus performance in Rhode Island in 2014 have reached a $52.5 million settlement with ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held
|
|
You Might Like