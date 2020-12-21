Webcam shows overnight eruption of Hawaii volcano
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted and shot a steam cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday. (Dec. 21)
