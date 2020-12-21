U.S. teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking COVID-19 rules
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Skylar Mack faces 4 months in prison if her appeal fails on Tuesday.
Cayman Islands British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean
Family of U.S. Student Jailed for Quarantine Violation Pleads for Her Release“She’s pretty hysterical right now,” said the grandmother of the 18-year-old student, Skylar Mack, who broke quarantine in the Cayman Islands.
