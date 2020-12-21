Global  
 

U.S. teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking COVID-19 rules

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Skylar Mack faces 4 months in prison if her appeal fails on Tuesday.
 A Georgia college student may be held in jail in the Cayman Islands until April 2021 for violating coronavirus quarantine.

Family of U.S. Student Jailed for Quarantine Violation Pleads for Her Release

 “She’s pretty hysterical right now,” said the grandmother of the 18-year-old student, Skylar Mack, who broke quarantine in the Cayman Islands.
