Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Hospitals Try To Bend But Not Break As They Wait For COVID-19 Vaccine To Kick In

NPR Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Many U.S. hospitals are struggling to find enough space and staff to treat COVID-19 patients. The surge in the coronavirus has made them come up with creative treatment and staffing solutions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Local hospitals continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local hospitals continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses 01:49

 William Moccio is a Vietnam War Army veteran, and now, the first patient at James A. Haley Veteran’s Hospital to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID: Gov. Newsom Likely To Extend Stay-At-Home Orders; Hospitals Prepare For Post-Holiday Surge [Video]

COVID: Gov. Newsom Likely To Extend Stay-At-Home Orders; Hospitals Prepare For Post-Holiday Surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that he is likely to extend stay-at-home orders with cases continuing to rise and available ICU beds dwindling. Meanwhile, Bay Area hospitals are fearing a surge after the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:21Published
Holiday season may cause even worse COVID-19 surge inside hospitals [Video]

Holiday season may cause even worse COVID-19 surge inside hospitals

Many health experts are worried the holiday season may cause even worse COVID-19 surge inside hospitals.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:13Published
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Continues At Maryland Hospitals, Nursing Homes [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Continues At Maryland Hospitals, Nursing Homes

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Continues At Maryland Hospitals, Nursing Homes

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: Private hospitals may be allowed to vaccinate

Mumbai: Private hospitals may be allowed to vaccinate While the BMC coached 80-odd civic senior medical officers as master trainers, who will further train their hospital staff for the giving of the *COVID-19*...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS NewsbizjournalsTelegraph.co.uk

Ukraine would rather die than buy Sputnik V vaccine from Russia

 Ukraine is blindly following US health guidelines: the Ukrainian administration has consecutively abandoned the Russian measles vaccine and now it has refused...
PRAVDA

5.9 Million Doses Of Moderna's COVID Vaccine Roll Out This Week

5.9 Million Doses Of Moderna's COVID Vaccine Roll Out This Week Watch VideoAcross the country, Moderna's COVID vaccines are rolling out, making their way to hospitals and care facilities, eventually into the arms of...
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.comTelegraph.co.uk