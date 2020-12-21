1st Vials Of Moderna Vaccine Offloaded At Baptist Health Warehouse In Doral

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine



[NFA] Shipments of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday, heading for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 1 day ago See Moderna's first vaccine batch prepared for shipment



Workers prepare the first shipment of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for distribution at McKesson’s Olive Branch, Mississippi, distribution center. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:35 Published 1 day ago More Than 100 North Texas Sites To Receive Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week



Thirty-five locations expected to receive shipments of the vaccine as soon as Monday are in Dallas County, 38 in Tarrant County, 22 in Collin County, and 13 in Denton County. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:43 Published 3 days ago