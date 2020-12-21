1st Vials Of Moderna Vaccine Offloaded At Baptist Health Warehouse In Doral

U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine
[NFA] Shipments of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday, heading for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved..
See Moderna's first vaccine batch prepared for shipment
Workers prepare the first shipment of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for distribution at McKesson’s Olive Branch, Mississippi, distribution center.
More Than 100 North Texas Sites To Receive Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week
Thirty-five locations expected to receive shipments of the vaccine as soon as Monday are in Dallas County, 38 in Tarrant County, 22 in Collin County, and 13 in Denton County.