AP Top Stories December 21 P

Here are the top stories for Monday, December 21st: Biden receives COVID-19 vaccination; Dozens of countries bar travelers from Great Britain over variant of virus; Barr contradicts Trump in last press conference as AG; Hot lava flows again in Hawaii.
Biden gets vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American..
Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine
Biden receives coronavirus vaccine
Webcam shows overnight eruption of Hawaii volcanoThe Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted and shot a steam cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather..
Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big IslandThe U.S. Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted. The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema'uma'u crater. The..
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, onlookers watchWhen Kilauea erupted in 2018, the lava flowed over the course of four months and could fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Hawaii, Prompting Warning About AshThe civil defense authorities warned people to stay indoors to avoid the fallout of ash carried by the winds.
Barr announces new charges in 1988 Pan Am bombingOn the 32nd anniversary of the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, Attorney General William Barr on Monday announced new charges against the man who made the bomb..
Attorney General: Cyberattack "certainly appears" to be RussiaOutgoing Attorney General William Barr says it "certainly appears" Russia was behind recent cyberattacks on U.S. government agencies, in a departure from..
'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr
Barr announces new charges 32 years after Lockerbie bombingThe announcement of charges against the alleged top bomb maker came on anniversary of the attack.
US President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid vaccine on live TV as Donald Trump remains on the sidelinesUS President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American..
President-elect Joe Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Thanks Trump AdministrationPresident-elect Biden is one big step closer to inoculation against COVID-19 after taking the shot in his left arm ... and actually thanking President Trump's..
Kelly Loeffler, a Wall Street Senator With a Hardscrabble PitchThe hard right turn of Ms. Loeffler, one of two Republican candidates in Georgia’s pivotal Senate runoff elections, reflects the ideological gymnastics..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump officials attacked government Covid reports - probeTrump administration political appointees tried to block or change more than a dozen government reports that detailed scientific findings about the spread of the..
