Mixed-status families eligible for stimulus checks in COVID bill

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The inclusion of relief for mixed-status families, who did not receive stimulus checks in the spring, was a bipartisan effort.
News video: How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last?

 Congress has reached agreement on a new coronavirus relief package. This will new deal will include stimulus checks worth $600. Details around when stimulus checks will be released have not been announced. Business Insider reports the bill still must be signed by both houses of Congress and the...

Covid: Wuhan scientist would 'welcome' visit probing lab leak theory

 A top Chinese scientist addresses claims the coronavirus leaked from her lab in the city of Wuhan.
Should Florida be concerned about 'more contagious' UK COVID variant? [Video]

Should Florida be concerned about 'more contagious' UK COVID variant?

More than 40 countries are banning travelers from the United Kingdom as scientists track a new strain of COVID-19 that could be 70% more contagious.

Covid-19 pandemic: International alarm grows over new variant

 A host of countries around the world ban UK arrivals in a bid to contain the new strain.
President-elect Joe Biden receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

 President-elect Joe Biden got vaccinated against COVID-19, part of a campaign of officials to demonstrate that the vaccine is safe and effective.
Millions Of Americans Could Begin To See Stimulus Checks As Early As Next Week [Video]

Millions Of Americans Could Begin To See Stimulus Checks As Early As Next Week

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest details from Capitol Hill.

Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package [Video]

Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package

Congress Reaches Final Agreement , on COVID Relief Package. Compromise on the $900 billion stimulus was reached on Sunday afternoon. The bill allocates money for $600 stimulus checks for single..

Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough' [Video]

Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'

Trang Do reports.

COVID-19 cases linked 'black fungus infection' appears across Delhi hospitals

 The cases of rare black fungus infection linked with COVID-19 have started to appear across the hospitals in the national capital after being higlighted by Ganga...
COVID Christmas Party Ideas: How To Celebrate Christmas With Tech

 Since 2020 was mostly about COVID-19, we decided to call it COVID Christmas. While going out and celebrating, as usual, is not a preferred option, there are ways...
Maharashtra: No COVID screening at Dapchari border for most vehicles crossing Mumbai

Maharashtra: No COVID screening at Dapchari border for most vehicles crossing Mumbai Almost everything seems to be going wrong at the Dapchari checkpost with regard to the Maharashtra government's preventive measures against the further spread of...
