McConnell Says Democrats Put Off Deal to Hurt Trump

Newsmax Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Democrats on Capitol Hill could have agreed to the COVID relief bill months ago that was finally hammered out Sunday, but they wanted to hurt President Donald Trump's reelection chances, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday.
