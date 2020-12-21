McConnell Says Democrats Put Off Deal to Hurt Trump

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Democrats respond to proposed COVID-19 bill



U.S. Democratic lawmakers responded on Sunday to the proposed COVID-19 relief bill. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:38 Published 19 hours ago Trump bashes McConnell for recognizing Biden victory



President Donald Trump bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory and referring to him as President-elect, six weeks after Election Day. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:12 Published 4 days ago Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package



Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package. Congressional leaders met for hours on Dec. 15 in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 5 days ago