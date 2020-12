Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain



After his ‘go corona, go’ slogan went viral earlier in the year, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has now coined another slogan for the new strain of coronavirus. ‘Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:26 Published 8 hours ago

New Covid strain detected in France, patient arrived from London | Oneindia News



France has confirmed its first case of the new covid strain infecting a patient who recently returned from London. The first French case had arrived in the country from Britain on December 19th and is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:23 Published 2 days ago